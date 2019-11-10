FLYNN, Marie Therese David. Mrs. Cornelius J. Flynn, born October 19, 1927, Fitchburg, Mass., to Raymond and Blanche DeBlois David. Marie was the youngest of seven children, four brothers, Raymond C., Joseph, Bernard and Vincent; and two sisters, Jeanette and Blanche. Marie grew up in Fitchburg and Leominster, Mass. She graduated Cushing Academy, Ashburnham, Mass., where she met Cornelius J. Flynn, Marblehead, Mass. and attended University of Cincinnati and University of New Hampshire. Marie married "Connie" Flynn, December 26, 1949, and lived in Durham, N.H., while "Connie" went on to receive a M.A. in English literature at University of New Hampshire. Marie produced a family of five precious children while living in Reading, Mass., Montreal, Canada and back to Reading, before moving to Richmond, Va., in 1972, where Marie started a cottage business of making fabric napkins for the next 45 years with Aspen Colorado gift shops and Golddigger's antiques in El Jebel, Colo. When her husband died in 2014, she moved to Carbondale, Colo., to live with daughter, Judith and son-in-law, Jack Musser. Children are Cornelia J. Lee from Wilmington, Mass., Susan M. Flynn (deceased November 25, 2011) from Houston, Texas, Brian D. Flynn (deceased March 12, 2013) from Columbus, Ga., Judith R. Musser, Carbondale, Colo. and Patrick M. Flynn, Aspen, Colo. Marie has 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A private burial was held in Basalt, Colo., on October 19.View online memorial