FOECKING, Sally Margaret, Registered Nurse, age 81, of Chesterfield, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019, surrounded by family at Elmcroft of Chesterfield. Born October 4, 1938, in Ohio, Sally was fond of saying good things come in small packages, and she was one of them. She lived simply and gave what she had, especially to her children and grandchildren. She worked harder than anyone, even when her life was difficult. But her strong faith in God, her church and that all things would come out in the wash kept her going. She had a way of making people feel loved and everyday things special. She was a natural caretaker. Whether at home, the Windsor Senior Living, where she was director of nurses, or Villa Pizza, she was a mom to everyone. She loved to feed people, most of the time too much, with her food and her hugs. Everyone was welcomed and felt it. Sally was predeceased by her parents; and her daughter, Mary Louise, who died at birth. She is loved and missed by her children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and friends. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org).