FOGG, Temple Whitt, 94, of Richmond, died peacefully March 9, 2020, in his home at Westminster Canterbury Richmond. He was the son of Temple I. Fogg and Ruby Whitt Fogg of Manquin, Virginia. Whitt was predeceased by Elizabeth Spencer Fogg, his beloved wife of 59 years. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Keith and Beth Fogg, Kathy and Bill Berry and Kim and Jimmy Bell; cherished sisters-in-law, Janath Smith and Lidie Spencer; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. His legacy of love continues through grandchildren, Kristin Fogg DuMont (Peter), Kevin Fogg and Kent Fogg, Micah Berry (Mary Catherine) and Amber Berry Yancey (Keith) and Bethany and Rachel Bell; as well as great-grandchildren, Jonah and Magnolia Berry and John, Lilly and Sam DuMont. Whitt graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and the University of Richmond. He was known for his wit and dry sense of humor. During WWII, he served his country in the Navy as a Radioman Second Class on the USS Teton in the Pacific. Then, for 35 years he worked as a Revenue Agent and then Appeals Officer for the Internal Revenue Service. It was through serving others as a member of Monument Heights Baptist Church that Whitt lived his faith, teaching children's Sunday school classes for 40 years and serving in almost every capacity as a volunteer. Whitt and Elizabeth loved traveling, and he loved telling stories about their travels even more. His family was his greatest joy, especially spending time with them camping, gardening or just walking the woods of their King William County farm. Visitation will be Thursday, March 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at Monument Heights Baptist Church, 5716 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va. 23226, on Friday, March 13, at 2 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Monument Heights Baptist Church Building Fund.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of TEMPLE FOGG as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.