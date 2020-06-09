FORBES, Jim, 76, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away June 6, 2020, with family by his side, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was predeceased by his brother, John Forbes; and parents, Ralph Stacey Forbes and Betsy Victoria Forbes. He is survived by his wife of almost 55 years, Sharon Oliver Forbes; daughters, Tamara Hyde and Rebecca Babilon (John); sons, Robert Forbes (Beccie Berlew) and Joel Forbes (Celeste Ogburn); and seven grandchildren, Nicole Hyde, Johnny and Luke Babilon, MacKenzie, Jameson, Taryn Forbes and Meerah Forbes. He is also survived by siblings, Mary Sue Wentworth Loope (John), Frederick Jay Forbes Sr. (Linda), Barbara Forbes Olson (Roger) and Kenneth Forbes; and several nieces and nephews. Jim spent most of his life in Cortland, N.Y., graduating from Homer High School in 1963, where he lettered in Varsity football. Jim was 50% partner in Forbes Farm, 50% partner in Forbes Reality and a founding senior partner in East River Dairy, LLC. Jim was also a longtime fire commissioner of Homer, N.Y., as well as the chairman of the Fire Commissioners of Homer, N.Y. and a lifetime member of the Farm Bureau of Cortland County, N.Y. In his spare time he enjoyed taking flying lessons, water skiing and traveling with his wife. Family gatherings were especially important to Jim; he enjoyed spending time with all of his grandchildren. A memorial service will be held virtually; date to be determined. Please contact family members for more information. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bon Secours Hospice of Richmond, Virginia, 8580 Magellan Parkway, Richmond, Va. 23227 or charity of your choice.View online memorial
