FORBES, Robin Renee, 58, of Richmond, went home to be with the Lord on April 4, 2020. Robin was born January 16, 1962, to Joyce Burrell Sheppard. Robin was a private duty nurse for over 25 years. She was preceded in death by her mother, Joyce Burrell Sheppard; and her brother, Carlton Evans. Robin leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Keith Forbes; children, Kevin Evans (Lorriane), Rochelle Morris, Lakeisha Pender (Henrique); grandchildren, Kevon, Devin, Sahara, Kennedy, Berkeley, Lamar, Jamal and Zakira; brother, Carl Evans (Judy); sisters, Minister Michelle Rogers, Monique Evans Jordan and Nicole Evans Davis (Jerry Jr.) and Angela Johnson; two devoted aunts, Batrice Parker and Linda Forbes; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street. A funeral service will be given at a later date.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Their mother tested positive for the coronavirus. No one told them, and now she has a few days to live.
-
Five employees at DuPont's Chesterfield plant have tested positive for the coronavirus; plant operations continue
-
Another level of grief: Virginia families hold funerals with no audience, no hugs
-
Booze delivered: Virginia ABC to allow distilleries to ship directly to consumers
-
Death count reaches 28 at Canterbury - ages 56 to 102