FORBUS, Lou Ellen, 91, of Midlothian, entered Heaven's gates on October 15, 2019. She was born December 13, 1927, in Abernant, Alabama, to the late William Milton and Nancy Jane Glover. Lou was predeceased by her loving husband of 49 years, Thomas Reginald "Reg" Forbus; as well as seven brothers and three sisters. Lou is survived by her four children, Reg Forbus (Priscilla), Cheri Bloss, Lori Blakeney (Brad) and Chett Forbus (Priscilla); eight grandchildren, Chett Forbus Jr., Kate Landis, Brent Blakeney, Sean Forbus, Mark Blakeney, Brett Forbus, Danielle York and Emily Forbus; and four great-grandchildren. Lou's youngest sister, Sara Nell Nalley, survives her. As a loving mother and homemaker, she shared many giftsincluding arranging flowers for Sunday services, teaching Sunday school and sewing. For many years, she made and sold aprons and clown costumes at craft shows and for shops throughout Virginia. Prior to relocating to Midlothian in 1979, Lou and Reg were longtime residents of Severna Park, Md. and charter members of Severna Park Baptist Church. Lou was very active in their community, church, and civic organizations. Alzheimer's may have taken her memories but never her kindness and gentle spirit. She was loved by all who knew her. The family is grateful for the wonderful care she received from Spring Arbor Cottage of Salisbury and AT Home Care Hospice staff. A graveside service on Monday, October 21, at noon at Dale Memorial Park will be followed by a Celebration of Life service at 2 p.m. at Bon Air Baptist Church, 2531 Buford Road. A reception and time of visitation will follow the service. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org/grva/donate.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
