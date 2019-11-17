FORCKE, Emily Helen, passed away suddenly Saturday, November 9, 2019, with her boyfriend, Brent Everett Cornell, while traveling to Florida. She was born on February 28, 1989, in Tampa, Florida, to Sarah Jean Clark and Edmund W. Forcke III. Emily was a bright spot in all the lives she touched. She was a beautiful, accomplished young woman, an amazing daughter and a kind, caring friend you could always count on. Her generosity, love of family and friends and pure drive in anything she did knew no bounds. From a very young age, she knew what she wanted to do and succeeded. She lit up a room with her brilliant smile and infectious laugh. Emily attended Middleton High School in Tampa, Florida. She graduated from the University of South Florida in 2011, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Systems and Engineering and received her Master's of Science, Healthcare Systems Engineering degree from University of Central Florida in 2018. In addition to earning her Six Sigma Black Belt, she was a past President of the Young Professionals Institute of Industrial and Systems Engineers. She was most recently employed with Bon Secours Mercy Health as a Systems Performance Improvement Specialist. Emily is survived by her mother, Sarah Jean Clark; her father, Edmund W. Forcke III (Shelly); and her sister, Ashley Marie Forcke, all of Tampa, Florida; as well as aunts and uncles, Susan Clark of Vermont, Jim Clark (Cindy) of Connecticut, Cathy Clark (children, Gillian and Oran) and Robert Betz, all of Arlington, Virginia, Patricia Jennings (Bob), Holly Spott (Mike Horner), Lisa Forcke, all of Richmond; and cousins, Melissa Dawson (Mike, children, Aiden and Greyson), Jennifer Gooding (Ed, children, Colby and Sophie) Brandon Spott (son, Matthew) as well as Kember Forcke (Bill Cooper, son, Roderick) and Stacey Forcke Hurst (children, Parker and Peyton), all of Richmond. A celebration of Emily's life will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, November 23, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where the family will receive friends one hour prior. A private celebration of her life will take place in Tampa, Florida, at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local humane society or to the Dinwiddie County Animal Shelter at (804) 469-4547, Drawer 70, Dinwiddie, Va. 23841.View online memorial