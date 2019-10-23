FORD, Ann Delores, 83, of Richmond, departed this life October 17, 2019. She leaves to cherish her loving memory niece, Brittany Davis; nephew, Christopher Davis; three cousins, Williemae Hinnant (James), Patricia Ames (Preston) and Florence Morris; devoted friend, Barbara Caul; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave. Viewing 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 24. Homegoing service 11 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at Providence Park Baptist Church, 468 E. Ladies Mile Rd., Richmond, Va. 23222. Rev. Dr. Jerome C. Ross officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial