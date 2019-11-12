FORD, Bernard Sr., 92, departed this life November 4, 2019. He was preceded in death by three sons, Bernard Jr., Gregory and Keith Ford. He is survived by his wife, Lillie N. Ford; son, Reginald Ford; seven grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren; one brother, Lloyd Ford; three sisters-in-law, two daughters-in-law and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. today, November 12, at Moore St. Missionary Baptist Church, 1408 W. Leigh St. Interment Quantico National Cemetery.View online memorial