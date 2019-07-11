FORD, Bernard L., of Amelia, departed this life on July 4, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 52 years, Trudy; sons, Anthony (Amelia), Bernard Jr., Demetrius; and daughters, LaTonya Wilkes (John) and KeShara Eanes (Jawaski); grand and great-grandchildren; brothers, Andrew (Myra), Henry, Tyree (Jeanette) and Eric (Sandra); sisters, Velma and Vanessa (Chris); other relatives and friends. Mr. Ford may be viewed Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Hawkes Funeral Home, 504 East St., Blackstone. Remains rest at Michael W. Hawkes Funeral Home, 15001 Patrick Henry Hwy., Amelia, where he may be viewed Friday, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral service 12 noon Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Amelia High School Auditorium, 8500 Otterburn Rd., Amelia. Interment private.View online memorial