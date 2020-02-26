FORD, Charles J. Jr. (October 18, 1927-February 22, 2020), was born in Round Hill, Va., to Charles J. Ford and Ruth Bridges. He attended VPI and SU before and after his service in the U.S. Army at the end of WWII. Upon graduation in 1950, he and his bride, Marjorie Short, settled in Richmond, Va., where he worked for Continental Can Company. Charles was an active member of Derbyshire Baptist Church. His wife predeceased him in 2003. He is survived by three children, Cherie Krisa (Stephen) of Round Hill, Charles J. Ford III of Blacksburg and Dr. John M. Ford (Joy) of Huntsville, Alabama. He is also survived by a grandson, Nicholas W. Krisa of Herndon; and a brother, Wm. Vernon Ford (Pat) of Arlington. There will be a service at Derbyshire Baptist Church in Richmond on February 28, at 1 p.m. A second service will be held at Round Hill Baptist Church on February 29, at 2 p.m., with burial in Ketoctin Cemetery. Please visit www.hallfh.com to express online condolences to the family.

