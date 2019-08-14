FORD, Keith Nolan, 68, of Chester, passed away on July 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Jeane Ford. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Rebecca Holden Ford; children, Jason Ford (Emily) of Louisa and Kim Ford (Randy Byrd) of Chester; grandchildren, Scarlett, Hannah, Micah and Asher; sister, Debra of Weyers Cave, Va.; brothers, Dennis Ford of McGaheysville, Va. and Jeff Ford of Florida. Keith worked for over 40 years in the professional printing industry. He was a faithful member and beloved Bible school teacher at the Rivermont Church of Christ. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial