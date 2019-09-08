FORD, Leona H., 90, of Richmond, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019. Mrs. Ford was born in Rural Retreat, Va., to Willie and Eliza Henderson on November 12, 1928. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; children, Leonard B. Ford Jr., Myra Ellen Trimyer; grandchildren, Lisa and Kevin. She is survived by her children, Danny (Louise) Ford and Ronna Cottrell; six grandchildren and multiple great-grandchildren. The family of Mrs. Ford wishes to extend our sincere thanks to St. Mary's Hospital and Bon Secours Hospice. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where services will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newby's Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832. Online condolences may be made to nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial