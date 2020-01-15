FORD, Pearl M., 88, of Henrico, died January 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph E. Ford Sr. Surviving are three daughters, Daphne F. Smith (Christopher), Crystal F. Cosby (Robert) and Tawnya Ford-Williams (Rodrick); son, Dr. Rudolph E. Ford Jr.; nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; three sisters, Amelia Wilkerson, Ida Scott and Maxine Coleman (Harry); devoted sister-in-law, Geraldine Benjamin; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends Thursday, January 16, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., from 6 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Friday, January 17, at Rising Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 2705 Hartman Street. Rev. Dr. Roscoe D. Cooper III officiating. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of PEARL FORD as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.