FORD, RUDOLPH JR.

FORD, Dr. Rudolph E. Jr., 63, of Henrico, died April 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph E. Sr. and Pearl M. Ford. Surviving are three sons, Rudolph E. III, Christopher and Hunter Ford; grandchild, Asher Everett Ford; three sisters, Daphne Ford-Smith (Christopher), Crystal Cosby (Robert) and Tawnya Ford-Williams (Rodrick); two nephews, devoted Robert Cosby III; four nieces, a host of great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at a later date. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
