FORD, Sharda Monique McNeil, transitioned from this earthly world into eternal life Sunday, April 12, 2020. She will be greatly missed by her father, Lee Andrew Ford Sr.; mother, Reverend Glinda Foster Ford; brothers, Cory Ford, Lee A. Ford Jr. (Mitzi); niece, Breanna; nephews, Andrew, Aric and Brayden Ford; aunts, Gail Foster (Charles), Naomi Waddy, Dorothy Ann and Michelle Ford; uncles, Kenneth Foster (Denise), Roy (Lettie), Lloyd Jr., Michael, Reginald and Nathaniel Ford; and a host of cousins, friends and her biological family. A walk-through viewing will be (today) Monday, April 20, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Graveside service Tuesday, April 21, 2020, Maury Cemetery at 1 p.m.View online memorial
