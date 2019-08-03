FORD, STANLEY JR.

FORD, Stanley Chase Jr., 84, died July 28, 2019. He is survived by the love of his life of 63 years, Katheryn Smith Ford; his daughter, Anne Spruill (Greg); his two sons, Stephen and Brian (Stephanie); and seven grandchildren, Alex, Chris, Trey, Grace, Sadie, Austin and Sarah. He loved his children and grandchildren dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Bessie Ford; and his grandson, Andrew. Stanley was born in Richmond on July 25, 1935. He attended Benedictine High School, Thomas Jefferson High School and Richmond College. He was a well-rounded athlete in his younger days and had a great sense of humor. Stanley was the consummate office products salesman and had a very successful career starting at Everett Waddey. He enjoyed duplicate bridge games and tournaments, became a Life Master and made many good friends at the bridge table. He was a member of the Richmond Bridge Association and the American Contract Bridge League. Upon retirement, he directed bridge games at The Bridge Center and many other locations around Richmond. Stanley gave back to the Richmond community he loved. He was a founding member and served on the Board of Directors of the Bull and Bear Club, Mount Calvary Cemetery Board, and he was a past President of Willow Oaks Country Club. The family will receive friends 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, August 4, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where a prayer service will start at 5 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Monday, August 5, at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. Interment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bon Secours Healthcare Foundation, Children's Care Fund, 5008 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230 (www.bsvaf.org) or a charity of your choice. The family thanks the staff at Beth Sholom Home and Heartland Hospice who gave him excellent and loving care over the past several months.View online memorial