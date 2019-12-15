FOREMAN, Kimberly Paige Bendheim, born May 21, 1964, peacefully passed away December 9, 2019, surrounded by love. She is survived by her warrior husband, Steve; their sons, the lights of her life, Christopher (Taylor and Eden) and Jonathon; father, Andy Bendheim (Lois); stepfather, Chic Silver (Susan); sister, Austin Wilson (Brent); brothers, Andy Bendheim (Kelley) and Garrett Silver (Kim); parents-in-law, Bill and Sandy Foreman; brothers-in-law Mike, Jeff and Tom (Kelly); and aunts, uncles, cousins and friends throughout the country. Kim was predeceased by her mother, Beverly B. Silver, who undoubtedly escorted her to the closest palm-lined beach to play tambourines, sing and dance. All who knew Kim will not be surprised to hear that she fought to the end and left this world on her own terms. The family would like to thank the amazing doctors and nurses at UCSD Moore's Cancer Hospital and Jacobs Medical Center, with special gratitude to Kim's friends and advocates Dr. Hussein and "Momo," RN. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.View online memorial