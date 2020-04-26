FOREMAN, Roxana Griswold, of Richmond, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, from COVID-19, just 100 minutes from her 86th birthday. Born April 20, 1934, in Chicago, she attended Morgan Park High School on Chicago's Southside. She later attended Ripon College (Wis.) and National Teacher's College in Evanston, Ill. She was preceded in death by her husband, George H. Foreman in 2011; her parents, Margaret DeHaan Griswold and William Willys Griswold; and her brother, William W. Griswold Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Foreman Napier and her husband, Jeff; and her son, George W. Foreman and his wife, Lynne Helms Foreman, M.D. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Lauren Napier Rhyne (John) of Ashland, Va., Megan Napier Porter (Danny) of Quinton, Va., Alex Foreman and Jack Foreman of Brooklyn, N.Y. and Blake Foreman of Richmond, Va.; and her five great-grandchildren, Trey, Margaret and Jensen Rhyne and Riley and Mason Porter. Roxana loved playing tennis; her whole family started playing the same day in 1971 while living in Barrington, Ill. She loved Second Baptist Church in Henrico, singing in the choir and participating in the Sunday school class. She was an avid reader, a gift she possessed until her memory began to change these past few years. She loved the joy her cats brought her and deeply felt their loss. But mostly, she loved being with her children, no matter the occasion. Our family would like to thank William Ferrar, M.D. for his 40 years as Mom's PCP. We want to acknowledge Autumn Care of Mechanicsville for their wonderful care and we'd like to thank Bon Secours Memorial Regional for their nurses, doctors and the Palliative Care Team for their diligence, compassion and expertise. Due to the ongoing pandemic, we will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Roxana's family asks that donations be made in her honor to The Alzheimer's Association or The Central Virginia COVID-19 Response Fund. Woody Funeral Home-Parham is handling interment.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Governor's office says 'Phase One' of reopening Virginia 'will not last for two years'; Chesterfield church says it didn't hold large gathering
-
Two more Richmond restaurants have closed for good, bringing total Richmond restaurant closures since March to 8
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
At least 3 more Richmond restaurants - including Brio at Stony Point - have permanently closed; 94% of Va. restaurant owners have laid off workers
-
Louisa County rethinks graduation ceremony to honor Class of 2020
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 3 cemetery plots for sale. Section: Four Seasons Garden, $3300 p…