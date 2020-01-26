FORMICA, Philomena Theresa Moretti, 93, of Richmond, Va., entered into eternal life on December 23, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond. Philomena was born in Syracuse, N.Y., the second of three children of Pasquale and Isabella Moretti. She studied at Syracuse University, ultimately earning an M.S. in microbiology. That led to a job with the U.S. Chemical Corps at Ft. Detrick, in Frederick, Md. There she met Joseph Formica through her brother, Pat. The couple married on June 23, 1956, and had two daughters, Diane and Jody. In 1969, Joe received an opportunity at the Medical College of Virginia, bringing the family to Richmond. Phil worked for many years at Schwarzchild's Jewelers at Regency Square, receiving the top sales award every year since it was created. With Joe, she was very active in the Richmond Wine Society and an integral part of the couple's many group wine tours to Europe. She was preceded in death by her older brother, Paul; and cousin, Alfred. She is survived by her husband, Joe; children, Diane (Mark) and Jody (Bill); her brother, Pat; cousins, Paula and Anita; and many nieces and nephews. Philomena will be missed by her family, friends and everyone touched by her generosity. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 800 E. Grace St., Richmond, Va. 23219. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animal Welfare League of Alexandria, 4101 Eisenhower Ave., Alexandria, Va. 22304 or https://alexandriaanimals.org/.View online memorial
