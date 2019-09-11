FORREST, William Chandler, 74, of Quinton, passed from this life on Sunday, September 8, 2019. He was a beloved husband and father and was a devoted friend to many. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Marilyn; his daughters, Robbie Silverlain and husband, Jimi, Lindy Duncan and husband, Rick and Erin Davis and husband, Chris; 10 grandchildren, George, Ben, Rhett, Riley, Christopher, Savannah, Edward, Sara, Maggie and Adam; and one great-grandchild, Oliver. Chandler pursued a career in law enforcement and joined the Virginia State Police Department in 1968, where he served 27 years. After 20 years as a uniformed trooper, he was appointed to the Department of Internal Affairs, where he was promoted to Sergeant and eventually retired in 1996. After his retirement from the Virginia State Police, he joined the New Kent Sheriff's Department, where he served the county for an additional 18 years in the court system. He was a longtime member of Providence Forge Presbyterian Church and was a charter member and past president of the New Kent Lions Club. Chandler loved woodworking, college football and all things outdoors. He enjoyed hiking, camping, bird watching and geocaching. A celebration of Chandler's life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 12, at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Va. 23140. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11, also at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Providence Forge Presbyterian Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 239, Providence Forge, Va. 23140. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial