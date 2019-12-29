FORRESTER, PHYLLIS

FORRESTER, Phyllis Joan, 93, of Colonial Heights, formerly of Powhatan, passed away on December 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Ivan E. Forrester; and her daughter, Rita G. Forrester. She is survived by her two sons, Mike Forrester (Cheryl) and Tim Forrester (Carolyn); grandsons, Logan Forrester, Thomas Forrester and Ashleigh Moody. Services private. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.

