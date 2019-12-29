FORRESTER, Phyllis Joan, 93, of Colonial Heights, formerly of Powhatan, passed away on December 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Ivan E. Forrester; and her daughter, Rita G. Forrester. She is survived by her two sons, Mike Forrester (Cheryl) and Tim Forrester (Carolyn); grandsons, Logan Forrester, Thomas Forrester and Ashleigh Moody. Services private. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial
