FORRESTER, Richard Hynson Jr., "Dick," 84, died March 12, 2020, at Memorial Regional Medical Center. He was born July 27, 1935, in the parsonage at Miller's Tavern to Rev. Dr. Richard Hynson Forrester and Agnes Halford Forrester, who predeceased him. He lived throughout Virginia with his Methodist family. Dick graduated from Suffolk High School and followed the family tradition to Randolph Macon College, where he majored in history and received his commission as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps. He served duty stations in Iwakuni, Japan, at NATO, aboard the Mt. Whitney and Fleet Marine Force Atlantic before retiring as a Lt. Colonel. His professional career began with Gulf Oil, Brunswick Laboratory and Blue Cross of Virginia, later known as Trigon. There his responsibilities included the hospitals throughout Virginia. He treasured his relationship with these administrators and their staffs. He was a member of the Richmond Revolutionary Roundtable and the Richmond Civil War Roundtable, which he served as president. Dick loved his garden and yard. He was a Master Gardener and tour guide at the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. He served his alma mater RMC on the Board of Associates, Presidents Society and president of the Boynton Society. Dick loved his 50 years as a resident of Spottswood Park and was an active participant in all activities, even before he became a resident. His yard was decorated for all holidays, as was he. He was Uncle Sam, Santa Claus for 25 years and always in costume at Halloween. He loved his family without measure. Dick is survived by his wife of 55 years, Charlotte Hines Forrester; his daughter, Elizabeth F. Brewer (James E. III) of Atlanta; his daughter, Rachen F. Sterling (Kevin W.); his son, Richard H. Forrester III, all of Richmond; and his sister, Dorothy F. Stout of Gainesville, Florida. His treasured grandchildren are James Halford Brewer, Virginia Garrison Brewer, Forrester Wallace Sterling, Mary Charlotte Sterling and William Atkinson Sterling; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Frank B. and Loretta Miller; his nieces and nephews, Frank Miller, Susanne M. Burger, William Stout and Diana F. Hare; and his faithful companion, Zoe. Memorial service details will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Forrester Family Scholarship at Randolph-Macon College, P.O. Box 5005, Ashland Va. 23005 or the Marine Corps League, James M. Slay Detachment #329, P.O. Box 4561, Glen Allen, Va. 23058.View online memorial
