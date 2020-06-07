FORTUNE, Frances Ann, 64, of Sandston, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carlton and Helen Prosser. She is survived by her spouse, Elvin E. Pitts; children, Kathleen Tate, Jamie Fortune, Jennifer Fortune, Julie Margulies (Cole), Daniel Fortune and Amy Spring (Andrew); 14 grandchildren; sisters, Nancy Prosser, Susie Owens (Alfred); brother, Teddy Prosser (Cassie). She was a devoted lover of animals. She enjoyed watching movies and spending time with her big family. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, at Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, Mechanicsville, Virginia 23111.View online memorial
