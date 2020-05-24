FOSTER, Henry Clay Jr., 63, of Bumpass, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was born on November 4, 1956, to Joyce and Henry Clay Foster Sr., and grew up in the town of Short Pump. Henry was preceded in death by his sister, Sharon Reed; and brother, Steve Foster. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Brenda Foster; two children, Lisa Eddy (Bobby) and Hank Foster (Jamie); brother, Thomas Foster (Melody); three grandchildren who he adored, Kaitlyn Foster, Hunter Eddy and Clay Foster; as well as two nephews and three nieces who he thought the world of. There will be no memorial service at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105. bennettfuneralhomes.com

