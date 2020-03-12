FOSTER, Henry A., 95, of Amelia, Va., passed away March 6, 2020, in Amelia, Va. He survived by his wife, Bettie W. Foster; six children, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Remains rest at Michael W. Hawkes Funeral Home, Amelia, where the wake and community expressions will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Chester Grove Baptist Church, 12535 Fowlkes Bridge Rd., Amelia, Va. 23002. Interment in the church cemetery.View online memorial
