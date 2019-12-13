FOSTER, James "Jimmie" Clayton, 80, of Henrico, Virginia, passed away on December 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Davis Foster; and mother, Lottie Foster; two brothers, Charles and George Foster; two sisters, Grace Wishon and Elizabeth Dix. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Connie B. Foster; two brothers, Bernard and Alfred Foster; sons, Clay Foster (Rhonda), Raymond Foster (Lara); and grandchildren, Trip Foster, Kelsey Hinton, Chad Foster, Timothy Windsor, Shelby Scott, Ashley Vinson; along with countless nieces and nephews. Jimmie was retired from the city of Richmond, where he worked as a supervisor in sewer and street maintenance. His wishes for no services are being honored by his family. Memorial donations in his name can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.View online memorial