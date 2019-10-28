FOSTER, Joe A., departed this life October 24, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memories his devoted wife of 33 years, Cheryl Foster; sons, Marcell Smith (Pinara) of Detroit, Mich., Joe Foster Jr. of Atlanta, Ga. and Craig Lamont Neville of N. Chesterfield, Va.; siblings, Charlie Foster (Frances), Martha J. Foster, both of Spartanburg, S.C.; four grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where a Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. Reverend Dr. Thomas E. Massey Jr., officiating. Interment Maury Cemetery.View online memorial