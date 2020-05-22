FOSTER, MARGARET

Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA... JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND WESTHAM AFFECTING CHESTERFIELD...CITY OF RICHMOND AND HENRICO COUNTIES FOR THE LOWER JAMES BASIN...INCLUDING RICHMOND WESTHAM...MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. ...THE FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN EXTENDED UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR... THE JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND WESTHAM * FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO SUNDAY EVENING...OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 09:30 PM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 8.9 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 12.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 13.4 FEET BY SATURDAY EARLY AFTERNOON. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE SUNDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 13.5 FEET...PORTIONS OF HUGUENOT FLATWATER PARK BEGIN TO FLOOD THIS RIVER LEVEL IS COMPARABLE TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 13.4 FEET ON FEB 25 2016. &&