FOSTER, Margaret "Peggy" Warinner, died in Columbia, South Carolina on May 19, 2020, a few months after her 100th birthday. She was born in Richmond, Virginia in 1920, the daughter of Hugh and Annie Nevin Warinner. Peggy graduated from Glen Allen High School and married R. Earl Foster. She worked for a number of years for Curles Neck Dairy in Richmond and later moved to Columbia, where she was employed by the Seibels Bruce Company. She was an active member of St. Martins-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church. Peggy is survived by a brother, Stewart Warinner; her daughter, Patricia Haynsworth; son-in-law, Hary Haynsworth; grandchildren, Leslie, Brian and Sally Haynsworth; and seven great-grandchildren. Burial will take place in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Richmond, Virginia. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Martins-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church in Columbia.View online memorial
