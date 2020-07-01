FOULKE, Joyce Inman, 92, of Nashville, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Stewart B. Foulke Jr.; and parents, Irvin and Virginia Inman. Survived by her children, Sharon (Bobby) Dickens, Mary Beth (Kevin) McNamara, Bart Foulke and his late wife, Teresa, Mark (Eva) Foulke; and brother, John Inman. Joyce is also survived by seven grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Joyce was born on May 22, 1928, in Richmond, Va., to the late Irvin and Virginia Inman. Stewart and Joyce raised their children in Virginia for many years before moving to Tennessee. Joyce and Stewart were active volunteers at Benedictine and St. Gertrude High School, where Stewart and their children graduated. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Benedictine College Preparatory at 12829 River Road, Richmond, Va. 23238. Private services will be held. www.hendersonvillefh.comView online memorial
