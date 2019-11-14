FOUNTAIN, WAVERLY

FOUNTAIN, Waverly, departed this life November 11, 2019. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St. Funeral service will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 1 p.m. at United Baptist Church, 8143 Forest Hill Ave., Chesterfield, Va. Rev. Gerald A. Stuart, pastor. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

