FOURAKER, Evelyn Short, 76, of Richmond, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, LeRoy H. Fouraker; her son, Bryan D. Fouraker and his wife, Dayna. She attended Richmond Professional Institute (now VCU) and was a former employee of Heilig Meyers Furniture, Best Products and the University of Richmond. One of the great joys of her life was in the friends and community of her church, Skipwith United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years. A memorial service will be held at Skipwith United Methodist Church, 2211 Skipwith Road, Richmond, Va. 23294, at 11 a.m. Monday, December 9, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Skipwith United Methodist Church. A private interment will be held in Hollywood Cemetery.View online memorial