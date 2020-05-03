Fout, Donna

FOUT, Mrs. Donna C., passed away peacefully at home on April 27, 2020, as her husband and son held her hands. Donna was born March 27, 1951. She attended James Wood High School in Frederick County, Virginia and received her bachelor's degree from Virginia Commonwealth University. She was preceded in death by her sister, Deborah; and her mother, Edna Crites. She is survived by her husband of nearly 45 years, Rodney; her son, John; her father, Donald Crites; her sister, Daphne; her daughter-in-law, Jessica; and her twin grandchildren, Rachael and Jackson. Donna cherished every moment she had with her grandchildren. They were the light of her life. Donna devoted her life to teaching children. She worked for Richmond Public Schools for 34 years. During those years she served as an elementary school teacher, a teacher for the SPACE Program and finished her career by helping begin the IB Middle Years Programme at Lucille Brown Middle School. She positively impacted all the children who were lucky enough to have her as a teacher. During her career she was awarded a third place Virginia State Economics Award for her participation in the gifted summer school program for setting up a factory to make Astonish-Mints. She was also awarded a R.E.B. Award for Teaching Excellence; she used the award to take her husband and son on a cross-country adventure to Alaska. Donna was also an avid reader who could always provide a book recommendation. Her loving dedication to both her students and her family was evident to all who knew her. Donations in her memory can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
'A kind, polite and caring young man': Deep Run football player dies in boating accident on Lake Anna
-
Reporter goes on air with no pants, not realizing everyone could see his legs
-
UPDATED: 'A casualty of the war': ER doctor, 49, on coronavirus duty in New York kills herself in Virginia
-
City of Richmond employee dies from COVID-19
-
ESPN's Alex Smith documentary pulls no punches in showing a gruesome injury - and courageous recovery