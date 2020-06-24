FOWLER, Frankie Dale, on the evening of Friday, June 19, 2020, Frankie Dale Fowler, of Sandy Hook, Virginia concluded his final trip around the sun, while out enjoying the evening, with his dog by his side. Born September 27, 1949 and raised in Rainelle, W.Va, he left the mountains for the Air Force. After an honorable discharge, he resided in Salem Va., helping to raise his daughter and then later moving to Richmond, Va. Frank enjoyed retirement in Sandy Hook, Va., with his wife, Peggy, spending their days watching English comedies, playing cards and darts with family and friends and avoiding yard work as much as possible. Frank was predeceased by his parents, Lloyd and Bernice McMillion Fowler. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Fowler; his daughter, Misti Newsom, her husband, Neil Newsom; his grandchildren, Daniel and Emily Newsom of Midlothian, Va., Angel McCormick and her sons, Zack and Max McCormick of Henrico; his sister, Carol Kaufmann Anderson of Maxwelton, W.Va.; his brother, Rick Fowler and wife, Claudette Fowler, of Pleasant Grove, Utah and their sons, Kevin and Joseph Fowler; and his dog, Henry Winston Fowler; and many other loved family members. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at Frank and Peggy's home in Sandy Hook, Va., on Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 12 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, for their extraordinary care for Frank and his family and their relentless dedication to the community, the family asks for donations, in Frank's memory, be made to the Goochland County Vol. Fire-Rescue Assoc., Attn: Station 5, 2710 Fairground Rd., Goochland, Va. 23063.View online memorial
