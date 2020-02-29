FOWLER, James Melvyn, 78, of Victoria, Va., joined his family in Heaven of February 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Beth G. Fowler; his son, Tim Fowler (Becky) of Kenbridge; his daughter, Tammie King of Victoria; three grandchildren, Madison King, Chris Fowler and Savanna Fowler; two sisters, Christine Price of Farmville and Lois DeHart (Arlen) of Wilmington, N.C. Melvyn was a U.S. Air Force Vietnam veteran and a member of the Virginia Army National Guard. He enjoyed golfing, gardening, fishing, boating and watching his grandchildren play ball. Memorial services will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 5 p.m. in the Victoria Baptist Church. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall immediately following services. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Wounded Warrior Project, 1120 G. Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, D.C. 20005. Online condolences may be made at www.staplesfh.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Beehive, 8 feet long, discovered in ceiling of Richmond apartment
-
Richmond councilwoman calls for FBI investigation of city after top donor's development stalls
-
Developer seeks to buy Navy Hill land from Richmond and upgrade Coliseum for mixed-use development
-
Family of 5 from Virginia killed in collision with wrong-way I-95 driver in Georgia
-
D.C. sniper Malvo and Virginia agree to end Supreme Court case after Northam signs sentencing law