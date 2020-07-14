FOWLER, Lenora Perkins, age 94, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at home in Chester, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Eugene A. Fowler; her parents, James Wiley Perkins and Elizabeth Shelton Perkins; and her brother, James Russell Perkins. Lenora is survived by daughters, Sara F. Reese (Tom Snodgrass) and Janet F. Holder (Gary); two granddaughters, Sandra McLaughlin, Melanie Baribeault; four great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. Lenora attended Longwood College and Averett College. She was a lifelong Christian and a charter member of West Main Baptist Church in Danville, Va. She also attended New Bridge Baptist Church for 56 years and more recently Bon Air Christian Church/Disciples of Christ. Memorial service will be held graveside at Washington Memorial Park, Sandston, Va., at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020. Family and friends are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bon Air Christian Church, 2071 Buford Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23235. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
More tenants leaving Stony Point Fashion Park: Sur la Table closing; CinéBistro's reopening uncertain
-
Two Monument Avenue residents sue over removal of Confederate statues, urge their restoration
-
State board backs plan for removing Lee monument by cutting it in three sections
-
UPDATED: Richmond judge bars removal of lone remaining Richmond-owned Confederate statue
-
Federico brothers convicted in brazen Chesterfield murder-for-hire plot to kill 3
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Mausoleum sold for $7270 in 2016, sell for $6270. Call Robert, …
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Sites 3 & 4. Lot 255. Hillside Garden. Both for $1500. Call…