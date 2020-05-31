FOWLER, Michael L., 55, left this life on May 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd L. Fowler; grandmother, Mabel D. Fowler; uncle, James W. Fowler. He is survived by his loving mother, Marga I. Fowler; sisters, Linda L. Hannen (Mike); Diana L. King (Charles); niece, Jessica L. Campbell (Joseph). Michael was so special and a loving son, brother and uncle who gave bone crushing hugs, sloppy kisses and got a big kick when he could sneak behind and goose you. Forever in our thoughts. Due to current health restrictions, services will be private.View online memorial
