FOWLKES, Mr. Keyvine. Graveside funeral services for Mr. Keyvine Fowlkes, age 78, of Richmond, formerly of Meherrin, Va., will be held on Monday, at 1 p.m. from New Bethel Baptist Church cemetery of Meherrin. Public viewing will be held on Sunday, from 1 to 5 p.m. from the Carl U. Eggleston Funeral Establishment, 914 S. Main Street, in Farmville. He is survived by his son, Tracy A. Fowlkes.View online memorial
