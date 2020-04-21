FOX, Damarius, age 43, of Richmond, departed this life April 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Allen Royal; brother, Terrance Atkins; and sister, Tonyia Fox. He is survived by his mother, Lucy Fox (Carey); eight sisters, Mia and Wendy Fox, Angela and Katie Mitchell, Stephanie White, Gail Dixon, Lanier Crump and Connise Bellamy; one brother, Darryl Brown; a host of aunts; uncle, Lawrence Johnson; nieces, nephews and cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Damarius can be viewed from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Funeral services private.View online memorial
