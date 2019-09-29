FOX, JAMES

FOX, The Hon. James J., departed this life in the wee hours of Thursday, September 26, 2019. He was born at Camp Eustis, Virginia, on March 2, 1925. Jim was the youngest of three boys born to Nellie Booth Sweet Fox of New Kent, Virginia and Lt. Col. Earl Judson Fox of Syracuse, New York. Jim and his older brothers, Dr. Earl Russell Fox and Jack Gwynne Fox grew up in the Richmond Home for Boys on Meadow Street in Richmond. All have predeceased him. Jim served honorably in the Navy in both WWII and the Korean War. He graduated from Richmond Professional Institute of William and Mary with a B.A. in Fine Arts in June 1949. While working as a detective with the C&O Railroad, he began his law studies and earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Richmond, The T.C. Williams School of Law, in June of 1963. Admitted to the Virginia Bar that year, he started practice in Richmond before eventually moving to Stafford County. He later served as part-time judge for the county until his retirement. Jim became a member of the Masonic Fraternity of the Westhampton Lodge No. 32 in March of 1949, celebrating his 70 years of membership this year. Jim was an accomplished musician and a professional trumpeter, serving as a member of the Fredericksburg Symphony. Jim is survived by his niece, Susan Gwynne Fox Walton of Richmond; and three nephews, Dr. Parham Russell Fox of Lynchburg, Thomas B. Fox of Florida and Earl N. Fox of North Carolina. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 2, at 11 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Richmond. Online condolences may be left at www.woodyfuneralhomeparham.comView online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Virginia tax refund checks are in the mail. Don't toss out this envelope.
-
UPDATED WITH PHOTOS: Kehinde Wiley sculpture unveiled in Times Square, will be permanently installed in Richmond in December
-
AP correction: Liberty University's accreditor reviewing reports about Jerry Falwell Jr.
-
Virginia State Police: All of Warren County's top officials charged in embezzlement probe
-
'Sort of like Mayberry': Virginia town of Front Royal is rocked by economic development scandal