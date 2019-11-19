FOX, Leroy Thomas, 73, of Powhatan, departed this life on November 13, 2019. He was born on January 24, 1946, to the late James Edward Fox and Mildred Lee Fox Cox. He loved visiting family, friends and the outdoors. He retired from Chesterfield County Schools. He was preceded in death by Taivon Fox. Leroy will truly be missed, especially by his sister, Margaret Marie Fox Watson; uncles, Deacon William Watson Jr. (Alberta), Rodney Ransom Fox (Ruby); two sisters-in-law, Ann Middleton Fox and Cleopatra "Cleo" Fox Carter; four nephews, Walter J. Watson Jr., Norman Watson Sr. (Lori), Alphonso Berry (Misty), Alvin B. Fox Sr. (Dana); nieces, Amelia "Meme" Fox, Zorana "Rhonda" Fox, Christina Fox Sow (Tidiane), Sheila Cook and Lekia Fox; grandnephews, Norman L. Watson Jr., Alvin Towns, Alvin Fox Jr., Antonio Berry, DaQuan Berry, Andrae Berry, Kristopher "Kris" Branch-Fox; grandnieces, Dasia Hardy, Talayia Fox, April Fox, Ashley Fox, Abrianna Fox, Kiara Berry, Ayannah Sow, Mia Moore; his lifelong friend, Luther Royal; and a host of cousins, friends and loved ones. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St. Funeral services will be held at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 3090 Judes Ferry Road, Powhatan, Va. 23139, on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 1 p.m. Rev. Warren J. Lewis, officiating. Interment Church cemetery.View online memorial
