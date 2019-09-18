FOX, Marjorie W., 89, was ushered into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 16, 2019. Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard A. Fox Jr. "Speck"; son, Bernard A. Fox III "Tony"; and infant son, James Edwin Fox. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Doane (Bob) and Mary Anne Talman (Richard); daughter-in-law, Linda Fox; grandchildren, Rob Doane (Cindy), Michael Fox (Stephanie), Michelle Fox, Ricky Talman (Calla) and Pamela Hooper (Brad). Marjorie is also survived by five great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. Family will receive guests at 10:30 a.m. with a funeral service starting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 19, at St. Augustine's Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23237. Interment private. The family would like to thank the staff of Lucy Corr and Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Lucy Corr Foundation through her memorial page, www.inmemof.org/marjorie-w-fox.View online memorial