FOX, Tally S., 93, of Richmond, passed away on October 12, 2019. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 52 years, Genevieve Fox; and his 10 siblings. He was born in Ravenel, S.C., on January 18, 1926, served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and graduated from Clemson University in 1948. He was Secretary of the Greenville, S.C. Chamber of Commerce before moving to Richmond, where he worked in a number of sales and marketing positions. He was also an instructor for The Dale Carnegie courses for many years. He was later Vice-President of Jarvis Communications in Charleston, S.C. Upon returning to Richmond, he served as a computer and business operations consultant to a number of local small businesses. He was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus and the Navy League. He is survived by his son, Bernard Fox and wife, Barbara, of Falls Church, Va.; grandson, Joseph Fox and wife, Jennifer Haliski; great-granddaughter, Julia Fox, all of Silver Spring, Md.; his son, Frank Fox and wife, Kathleen, of Greenville, S.C.; grandson, Matthew Fox of Greenville, S.C.; granddaughter, Patricia Fox of Columbia, S.C.; his daughter, Loretta Albert of Seattle, Wash., her husband, Doug, of Fairport, N.Y.; grandson, Dan Albert and wife, Lindsay Sidlauskas; great-grandson, Hudson Albert, all of Seattle, Wash.; and many nephews and nieces. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 17, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., with a Prayer Service at 7:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday, October 18, at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 300 N. Sheppard St., followed by entombment in Mount Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 1503 Michaels Rd., Henrico, Va. 23229.View online memorial
