FOY, Susan Kennerly, 77, of Richmond, passed away on September 4, 2019. She is survived by brothers, Edwin Foy Jr. and wife, Jennifer, of Smithfield, North Carolina and Bill Foy and wife, Sally, of Blacksburg, Virginia. Susan will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends. She was born in Bluefield, West Virginia, March 22, 1942, the daughter of Edwin Foy Sr. and Margaret Simmons Foy. She grew up in Richmond and graduated from St. Catherine's School. She worked for The Life Insurance Company of Virginia and the Virginia Employment Commission. In retirement, she enjoyed friends and neighbors at Imperial Plaza, where she was known for her willingness to help and support friends and strangers alike. In her memory, please consider a donation to the St. Catherine's School Foundation, 6001 Grove Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226. A service of remembrance for friends and neighbors will be held Monday, September 23, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. in the activities auditorium, Imperial Plaza, 1717 Bellevue Avenue, Richmond, Va.