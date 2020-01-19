FRABLE, MARY ANN

FRABLE, Dr. Mary Ann Smith, 84, of Richmond, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard Park and Esther Pearl Smith. She is survived by her husband, William J. Frable, M.D. of Richmond, Va.; daughter, Deborrah Emily Frable, M.D., Ph.D. (John Seidel) of Bemidji, Minnesota; daughter, Geraldine Elizabeth Menard, M.D. of New Orleans, Louisiana; granddaughter, Monet Elizabeth Menard of New Orleans, Louisiana; sister, Rosemary Reiter of Defiance, Ohio; and brother-in-law, Frank L. Frable Jr., M.D. of Aurora, Indiana. Dr. Frable earned her B.A. from Oberlin College, Oberlin, Ohio in 1955 with the Ford Foundation Acceleration Scholarship, followed by her M.D. from Northwestern University Medical School in Chicago, Illinois in 1959. She did her postdoctoral training at Northwestern Medical School, Passavant Memorial Hospital, Chicago, Illinois (Rotating Internship) and Otolaryngology residency at NUMS completed in 1964. Later, she was an Instructor in Surgery, Division of Otolaryngology, Cornell Medical School, New York, N.Y.; Attending Staff, The New York Hospital, Instructor in Surgery, Division of Otolaryngology, Marquette Medical School, Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Attending Staff, Children's Hospital, Milwaukee, Wisconsin until 1966. She then became an Assistant Professor of Otolaryngology, Medical College of Virginia- Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, Va.; Attending Staff, Medical College of Virginia Hospitals and Richmond Ear and Eye Hospital with Laser and Endoscopic Surgical privileges. She was an Associate in Anatomy - Home Study Course, American Academy of Ophthalmology and Otolaryngology and Acting Chairman and Professor, Department of Otolaryngology, MCV-VCU, rising from Assistant to Professor. Dr. Frable was a Diplomat of the American Board of Ophthalmology and Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery; Fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery; a Member of the Wisconsin State Medical Society and Virginia State Medical Society; Women's Liaison Officer with the Association of American Medical Colleges for the American Academy of Otolaryngology; and member of Northwestern University Campaign 2000. Dr. Frable was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Commonwealth Chapter, Windsor Farms Garden Club, Collector's Circle Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, active on the Program Committee, as well as the Fabrege Society. She also was a member of the Henry Wade Rogers Society and John Evens Club, NUMS. Some of her special honors included the Ford Foundation Acceleration Scholarship, Guest Examiner with the American Board of Otolaryngology and earning the Award of Merit from the American Academy of Otolaryngology. She was a Distinguished Fellow of the Alumni Association, NUMS, member of the Nathan Smith Davis Club, NUMS Alumni and Committee for Campaign 2000, NUMS. She was also a member of the Board of Directors at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Foundation and many major committees at MCV-VCU and the Richmond Ear and Eye Hospital. Dr. Frable was a Section Head, Inflammatory and Infectious diseases, Program for Continuing Education in Otolaryngology, Chairman of the Patient Care Committee at Richmond Eye and Ear Hospital where she also served as Chief of Staff. A Celebration of Life is being planned and will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Jack and Mary Ann Frable Medical Student Scholars Endowment Fund at Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University, Chicago, Illinois, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Ancient Art Purchase Fund or the Richmond Symphony.View online memorial
