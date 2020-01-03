FRANCE, James Brenda Roark, died January 1, 2020, after a courageous fight against cancer. Born to the late John and Myrtle Shelton Roark on March 29, 1939, in Chase City, Virginia, she was the fifth of seven children. In addition to her parents, Brenda was also preceded in death by her sister, Jacqueline Paul; brothers, John Roark Jr., James Roark and Archie Roark; as well as her husband, Ralph Bartress France. She is survived by her daughter, Amanda France and partner, Hayes Elverston; son, Wade France and wife, Denise "Didi"; and grandson, Bryce. She is also survived by her sisters, Jane Talley and Beverley "Anne" Kearney; and devoted brother-in-law, William "Bill" Paul. Brenda's husband's surviving siblings are: William "Roy" and Lee France, Norris "Sig" and Marjorie France, Mary Mullins, Arlene "Ozzie" and Max Coble, David France and partner, Lorraine Smith. She is also survived by her aunt, Mary Shelton Tokarz; as well as numerous nephews, nieces, grandnephews and nieces. In 1956, she graduated from the first class of Bluestone High School as Valedictorian. Brenda served as a caregiver to her mother, her husband and to her brother, Archie. Brenda was a member of Mechanicsville Church of Christ, but has also maintained a faithful relationship with her husband's home church, Newland Church of Christ. She further affiliated with the Mount Vernon Baptist Church Primetimers and Monument Heights Baptist Church senior's group. Brenda loved cats, enjoyed cooking, travelling, local theatre and had a well-known passion for knitting, making thousands of hats, blankets, etc. for various philanthropic groups. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday (today), at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. A service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Mechanicsville Church of Christ. A second service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, at Newland Church of Christ, near Warsaw, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mechanicsville Church of Christ, Newland Church of Christ or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.View online memorial
