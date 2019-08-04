FRANCISCO, Harry L., 89, of Moseley, passed away on August 1, 2019. Harry is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Joyce; his beloved children, Keith, Sheila, Carol (William), Stephen (Sharon) and Chris; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 5, at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home. A service will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Virginia Veteran's Cemetery at Amelia, Va. Condolences may be registered at bennettchesterfield@gmail.com.View online memorial