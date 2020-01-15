FRANCISCO, Mary Joseph, 89, of Beaverdam, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Charles P. Francisco Sr.; parents, Samuel and Cora Joseph; brother, Sam Joseph Jr.; and sister, Betty Jo Amos. She is survived by her children, Chuck, Rhett (Sue), John Cary (Janet), Sandra (Wayne), Theresa and Richard; grandchildren, Allison, Abby, Adam, Andrea, Joe (Katy), Stephen, Gabriel and Isabel; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mary Jo graduated from Stuart Circle Nursing School, during which she met Charles, the love of her life; the two were married in 1955. She enjoyed the garden club and volunteering for The Cancer Society, but mostly she loved spending time with her family. She lovingly cared for Charles in his later years and will be remembered by all for her devotion and generosity. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 16, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. A Rosary service will begin at 2 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, January 17, at 11 a.m. at Church of Immaculate Conception, 1107 Fredericks Hall Rd., Bumpass, Va. 23024, where interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org, The Alzheimers Association, www.alz.org, The Parkinson's Alliance, www.parkinsonsalliance.org or the Church of Immaculate Conception, 1107 Fredericks Hall Rd., P.O. Box 128, Bumpass, Virginia 23024.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of MARY FRANCISCO as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.