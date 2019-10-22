FRANK, Brenda Brooks, of Tappahannock, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the age of 66. She was the daughter of the late Harry Brooks Jr. and her "Mama," Nancy Taylor. Brenda was a devoted wife and loving mother. She was the owner of Brenda's Hair Fashion for 42 years. Brenda was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Joseph Lynn Frank; and her brother, Curtis Brooks. She is survived by her daughter, Stacy Frank Illi and her husband, David, of Richmond; devoted uncle, Roland Brown; loving cousins, Michelle Natale, Bryan Brown, Beverly Seymour, Scott Jordan; and devoted friends, Gayle and Jim Ashworth. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, in the Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel, Tappahannock. Interment Essex Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society, 895 Middle Ground Blvd., Suite 154, Newport News, Va. 23606 or Tappahannock Fire Department, P.O. Box 807, Tappahannock, Va. 22560.

