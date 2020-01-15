FRANKLIN, Geneva G., 95, of Richmond, departed this life on January 6, 2020. She is survived by two loving and devoted daughters, L. Ann Taylor and Mary A. Franklin; grandson, Keon L. Franklin; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Trinity Baptist Church, 2811 Fendall Ave.View online memorial
